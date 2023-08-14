Update on efforts to save Southside Speedway: 'It’s a part of Chesterfield County and it needs to stay'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A booster of the now-shuttered Southside Speedway is hoping to guide the property’s future as a developer. Among the respondents to Chesterfield’s request-for-qualifications solicitation seeking a developer for the now-closed racetrack is a group that includes Lin O’Neill, a lead organizer of the Save Southside Speedway movement that has advocated for a return of car racing to the venue.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.