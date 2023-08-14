Watch Now
Update on efforts to save Southside Speedway: 'It’s a part of Chesterfield County and it needs to stay'

Richmond BizSense
The Southside Speedway racetrack has been closed since 2020 and is the subject of an ongoing effort by Chesterfield County to find a developer to revamp the property.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 14, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A booster of the now-shuttered Southside Speedway is hoping to guide the property’s future as a developer. Among the respondents to Chesterfield’s request-for-qualifications solicitation seeking a developer for the now-closed racetrack is a group that includes Lin O’Neill, a lead organizer of the Save Southside Speedway movement that has advocated for a return of car racing to the venue.

