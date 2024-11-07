Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mobile sauna and cold plunge delivery are now available in Richmond

Sauna Plunge RVA
Sauna Plunge RVA
Sauna Plunge RVA offers rentals, private events and community offerings.
Sauna Plunge RVA
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Many people are used to taking advantage of delivery services like Instacart, Uber Eats, and Postmates for everything from groceries to foodstuffs dropped right at your door. Imagine placing an order for a sauna and cold plunge extravaganza to wow guests at your next gathering, or renting the gear for a private camping trip. Yes, it’s possible.

Sauna Plunge RVA
Richmond native Liz Bowden and Williamsburg native Josh Crowley bonded over their love of the outdoors.

Enter Sauna Plunge RVA, the lovechild of locals Josh Crowley and Liz Bowden.

Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone