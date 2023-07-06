Watch Now
Sauer Properties hoping to add apartments to former site of Stein Mart Festival in Midlothian

(<i>Jack Jacobs photo, Richmond BizSense</i>)<br/>
As part of a proposed residential development project, the former A.C. Moore craft store at 9744 Midlothian Turnpike would be torn down. <br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:51:33-04

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Sauer Properties, after losing the namesake retailer at one of its local shopping centers, is turning to residential redevelopment as a means to inject new life into the property. The Richmond-based landlord and developer is seeking zoning approval to add up to 350 apartments to the shopping center formerly called Stein Mart Festival, which is near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. The project also would include new greenspace and improvements to retail storefronts at the roughly 183,000-square-foot center. Also proposed are new walkways for pedestrians.

