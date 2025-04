RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-vacant café space in Manchester has been snagged by a breakfast-focused restaurateur. Jilan Hall-Johnson plans to open Sassy’s, a brunch spot, in the former Butterbean Market & Café storefront at 1200-1206 Hull St. Sassy’s will be a spinoff of The Sassy Biscuit, a restaurant Hall-Johnson owns and operates in Billings, Montana. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Charlottesville 29 is a go-to list of ideal restaurants