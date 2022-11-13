Watch Now
Louisa woman celebrating 102nd birthday loves crosswords, reading her Bible

Happy Birthday, Ms. Winston
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 17:48:27-05

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Louisa woman is celebrating her 102nd birthday this November.

Mrs. Sarah Winston was born in November of 1920.

The longtime elementary school teacher said she loves crossword puzzles and reading her Bible.

She also enjoys watching baseball and basketball.

Winston is a member of Mt. Garland Baptist Church in Bumpass where she is known as the mother of the church.

Winston lives at Noble Senior Living at Louisa.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Winston!

