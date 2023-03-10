Sarah Jessica Parker donates signed bags to Virginia group

RICHMOND, Va. -- Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has donated more purses and handbags to benefit a Central Virginia group that helps cancer patients and their families navigate legal and financial issues.

CancerLINC Executive Director Chris Williams said the group’s team of volunteer attorneys and financial professionals donate their time and expertise to help patients deal with issues that can come up from a cancer diagnosis.

The group helped 548 patients and family members last year. So far this year the need for its free services has increased 34%, according to Williams.

“The increase we've seen recently is phenomenal,” Williams said. “People are seeking us out to find help and a lot of this we're seeing is related to the lingering effects of the pandemic, economic conditions.”

CancerLINC’s signature event, Beyond Bags, is later this month and features nearly 200 new and gently used bags for the silent auction. Those include signed handbags from actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who donates to the local effort every year. There will also be a live auction.

The 16th annual Beyond Bags is Thursday, March 30 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth will serve as emcee.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

