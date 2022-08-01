Woman killed at Louisa County home

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police and Louisa County Sheriff's Deputies are working to determine who killed Sara J. Stanley.

Someone killed the 38-year-old Louisa County woman Sunday night at a home along the 300 block of W. 8th St. in Mineral, Virginia.

"Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots being fired at the residence on W. 8th Street," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Further investigation led to the discovery of Stanley in an outbuilding on the property. State police is actively following up on several leads related to a suspect."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.