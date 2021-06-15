Santana is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carlos Santana is all set to rock Altria Theater in Richmond.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Woodstock performer will bring his Blessings and Miracles Tour to town on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18.

"Santana has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”)," concert promoters shared ."He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013)."

Rolling Stone magazine ranked him #15 on its list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”