Deputies seek 3 assailants; double shooting victims driven to King William gas station

KING WILLIAM, Va. -- Authorities are seeking three people after deputies said a shooting at a King William County home left two people wounded Friday evening.

King William County Sheriff J. S. Walton said deputies were called to the Exxon on Route 30 around 5:35 p.m. about two shooting victims in the parking lot.

Walton said the shooting happened about a mile away at a home on Sandy Lane and that the pair were driven to the gas station to get help.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the two injured exchanged gun fire with three assailants at a residence on Sandy Lane," Walton said.

While what prompted the shooting remains unclear, Walton believes the violence was "an isolated incident."

The victims were transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, according to Walton. There was no word at last check on their condition

Investigators are working to identity the three assailants, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0999 or the Mattaponi Crime Solvers at 804-769-3000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.