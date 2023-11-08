Display goes up in Sandston honoring local heroes: "It's very humbling"

SANDSTON, Va. -- On a small plot of land in Sandston, Virginia is a big showing of appreciation: 140 American flags fly beside C&F Bank off Williamsburg Road.

It's an initiative by Sandston's Rotary Club called "Flags to Heroes."

Member Tracy Pendleton helped place nametags on the flagpoles, just underneath the stars and stripes.

"It's a very humbling event when you start hearing some of the stories behind some of these folks. We've had the leader of the Bedford Boys. Bedford, VA lost the highest per capita in WW2, one of those gentlemen is sponsored here," Pendleton said. "We've had a gentleman who was sunk by German submarines and was picked up through a caravan, still alive."

Around 60 different names are on display, many of them are those of former or current military members.

One of them is personal to Pendleton. It's the name of his father, who served in the Army during the Korean War.

"I still miss him, and it reminds me just how much I miss him," Pendleton said.

The display has seen no shortage of support from community members, often garnering honks from passing drivers.

Pendleton said though mainly military members' names are currently posted, it doesn't have to be that way.

"A hero is your own definition," Pendleton said. "A lot of them are just important people in somebody's life. I get a little more of a story that these tags tell. It's the benefit of doing the work."

The flags will be on display for the next two weeks. Pendleton said you can still sponsor a flag by emailing your information to 1TEPendleton@gmail or call 804-366-5689.

