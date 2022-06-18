Missing Glen Allen girl last seen 2 days ago 'left her phone at home,' family says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 15-year-old girl missing from Glen Allen was last seen two days ago, according to her family.

Samantha (Sammie) Shea-Nielsen was last seen at her home in Glen Allen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Family members said the teen sneaked out of the house and had plans to meet up with a friend. However, she never arrived at that friend's house.

"No one in our circle or hers has heard from or seen her since," family members told WTVR CBS 6 said. "Our biggest concern is that she has been abducted and we don't have enough credible evidence for an Amber Alert. She left her phone at home and has no social media, confirmed by her friends."

Samantha is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police confirmed that a missing person's report was filed Friday.

If you have seen Samantha or have information that could help officers, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

