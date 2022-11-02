A football injury changed his life. Now he motivates others on the airwaves.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A life-changing injury on the football field sidelined one former Henrico High School student-athlete, leaving him with a grim prognosis and facing life challenges he never imagined.

The injury left Samar Lemons with a fractured neck, paralysis and a stint on a ventilator. It left Lemons in a place he never imagined.

Lemons' days these past months have been filled with extensive physical therapy, lots of prayers and hard work to reclaim his body.

"I'm getting movement in both of my arms. Look at that! At first, I couldn't do none of that, but as I kept working, I can move my right arm and my left arm a little. Next, I'm working on my core and it's up from there," Lemons said.

Physical recovery isn't the only thing he's been working on.

Lemons has found a place to share his journey monthly with other spinal cord injury patients through his new radio show, The Lemon Drop, a space for the faith-filled teen to inspire, uplift and give hope.

He said he loves to share his faith with others and this new radio segment is a great way to do it.

"I'm trying to motivate others and myself steadily trying to progress and get to where I want to be in life, to make big things happen for my family and I want to put a smile on everybody's face," Lemons said.

His mission is to bring a little sunshine in the midst of the storm for others. It's a comeback story to underscore the tragic hit on the football field that may as well have rewritten Lemons' current life chapter.

However, his story, one of hope, optimism and triumph, is far from over.