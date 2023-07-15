Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Virginia Beach girl believed to be in extreme danger, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State Police are looking for a missing three-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger was last seen in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police activated a Missing/Endangered Child Alert early Saturday morning for Samalea Monet Daniels, who was last seen in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say Samalea was taken from her home in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where she lives with her father who is her legal guardian.

Samalea was taken by her mother, 29-year-old Tianna Daniels, according to police, and was last seen at her grandmother's house on Stonington Court in Virginia Beach.

The two may be traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates N4M45T3.

Samalea is 2 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Tianna is 5 feet 6 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The child "is believed to be in extreme danger," according to a news release from state police.

Anyone with information about where Samalea and Tianna might be is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department right away at 757-385-5000.

