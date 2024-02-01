Following a cancer diagnosis, Petersburg's mayor is stressing the importance of early detection

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg has consistently over the years ranked at or near the bottom in Virginia when it comes to the health of its residents.

Currently, Petersburg ranks 133 out of 133 in the Commonwealth. Among the health issues in the historic and predominantly Black city is cancer.

The mayor of Petersburg, Sam Parham, knows firsthand, the dangers of cancer. In recent years, Parham has been tasked with another job, aside from his mayoral duties, and working in his father's business.

During the summer of 2023, Parham went for a yearly check-up, where he found that his "Prostate-Specific Antigen" (PSA) number had risen.

The number became a concern for his doctor, and following a biopsy on July 31, he was told that he had cancer.

Parham, who is 47 years old, says he was shocked. "Disbelief because I had no symptoms whatsoever."

While Parham had options, he didn't have time. He moved quickly for a complete removal of his prostate.

"I have a daughter that is 13," Parham said. "I want to be able to see her grow up."

Recently, VCU Health presented to the Petersburg City Council the concerns about the overall health of those living in the city.

"Based upon the 2023 report, the average life expectancy for Petersburg residents is 66.2 years," said Sheryl Garland, Chief of VCU Health Impact.

66.2 years, a life expectancy that is much lower than the rest of Virginia and the country. Petersburg has the highest prostate cancer death rate in Virginia, and the fourth highest nationwide - 1 in 1,818.

One in 448 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in Petersburg, more than double the state average.

75-year-old Huck Hargrave says his PSA numbers continued rising, and he found himself in a similar situation to Mayor Parham.

"My urologist diagnosed me with prostate cancer," Hargrave said.

He says he researched his options following his diagnosis and decided to go to Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute for treatment.

Hargrave says the therapy, non-surgical and non-invasive, consisted of a two-minute treatment every day.

"I cured the prostate cancer, as far as I know. I went from September 6 to November 7."

While both Parham and Hargrave took vastly different approaches to their treatment, both are adamant that all men should get tested.

"People don't realize it's more aggressive in Black males," Parham said.

Regardless of race, early detection is key, especially in Petersburg.

“Just think Wayne, if I would have waited until I showed some sort of symptom, it could have been over for me," Parham said.

Parham says he is planning a large event in September, Prostate Awareness Month, to get men to not only discuss prostate cancer but to get them to get tested.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!