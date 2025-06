RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Shockoe Slip’s longest-running restaurants has quietly closed its doors. Sam Miller’s at 1210 E. Cary St. recently ceased operations after 53 years in business.

Throughout the spring the oyster bar and restaurant was open sporadically, at one point posting signage on its front door that it was closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.” The closure became permanent in recent weeks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.