He's alive because a stranger donated their organs: 'I want their family to know how much I love them'

LAKE ANNA, Va. -- Sam Kirton is alive today because of a stranger's selfless act of organ donation.

Two years ago, the Lake Anna man received the call that a donor's death would mean his failing lungs could be replaced.

Kirton and his wife Susan visited the National Donor Memorial in Richmond to reflect, pray, and say thank you to the person who saved his life 24 months ago.

"I really don’t know how a person who’s never met me could love me so much for me to have these lungs," Kirton, a double lung transplant survivor, said. "It's absolutely pure. I want them and their family to know how much I love them."

July 10 marks the two-year anniversary of Kirton's double lung transplant. He now lives each day making sure every breath counts.

He shares his story and journals his experience to spread awareness about the importance of giving life through organ donation.

Click here to learn more about the National Donor Memorial.

