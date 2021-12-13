Salvation Army Christmas Center opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Salvation Army Christmas Center opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning in Richmond.

The center houses all the coats collected and cleaned during the Puritan Cleaners' Coats for Kids drive.

On Monday morning, those coats began to be distributed to families in need.

"It's just an incredible opportunity to give back and those coats were collected by Puritans and laundered and they were tagged and ready to go with care and they were placed here," Jason Burns, with The Salvation Army, said. "Parents will spend time shopping through that looking for the perfect jacket for their child and for themselves as well."

Angel tree recipients are also picking up gifts at the Christmas Center .