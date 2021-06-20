Salvation Army celebrates 50 years in Church Hill: 'Hear the stories'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club celebrated their 50th year at their R Street facility in Richmond’s Church Hill Saturday.

More than 100 alumni of the program came out to celebrate and tour the newly-renovated facility.

The organization opened its doors in Richmond in 1920, but moved to the larger space 50 years ago.

Leaders said one of the event’s highlights was hearing all of the ways the program has made a difference in the lives of those who took part over the years.

"The neat thing is to hear the stories. Hear the stories of what it meant for them, and how it kept them out of trouble, or it mentored them or established some career path for them or even a character building moment for them in their life,” Capt. Jason Burns with the Salvation Army Central Virginia said. “Just little snippets of people's lives and the excitement that they have.”

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club provides a safe and empowering environment for kids living in the city's East End, according to the officials with the organization.