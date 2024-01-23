Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police ask public for help finding missing man

missing.png
Richmond Police Department
missing.png
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 17:53:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen on January 19.

31-year-old Salvador Vitervo-Ortiz was last seen on the 1300 block of Richmond Highway wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

His family says he was also last seen barefoot, and they are concerned for his safety.

Vitervo-Ortiz is 5 feet tall and 145 pounds.

If you have any information on his locations, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone