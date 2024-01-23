Richmond police ask public for help finding missing man

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen on January 19.

31-year-old Salvador Vitervo-Ortiz was last seen on the 1300 block of Richmond Highway wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

His family says he was also last seen barefoot, and they are concerned for his safety.

Vitervo-Ortiz is 5 feet tall and 145 pounds.

If you have any information on his locations, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

