Body of missing father of 3 found on Richmond's Southside, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – The body of Salvador Ortiz, a missing Richmond father of three who was last seen two weeks ago, was found Saturday afternoon on the city’s Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said a man's body was found in the 2900 block of Cofer Road.

A family friend said Ortiz's shirt had been found in that area.

Forensics teams and investigators were on the scene to recover the body.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where family members positively identified Ortiz.

The 31-year-old was last seen the night of Jan. 19, wearing socks, but no shoes, pacing inside the Azteca Restaurant on Richmond Highway with his arms folded.

Those nine seconds of surveillance video are the last time Ortiz was seen on camera in the area.

WTVR Surveillance video of Ortiz

"The day he left was really cold. He had no jacket and no shoes, that's why we are looking for him," Ortiz's brother, Fernando said last week.

Family and friends walked a large radius Wednesday on the Southside posting flyers and searching for Ortiz.

Police used drones and other resources to see if they could come up with leads.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.