Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body of missing father of 3 found on Richmond's Southside, sources say

Salvador Ortiz was last seen the night of Jan. 19, wearing socks, but no shoes, pacing inside the Azteca Restaurant on Richmond Highway with his arms folded.
Salvador Ortiz Missing
Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 19:53:31-05

RICHMOND, Va. – The body of Salvador Ortiz, a missing Richmond father of three who was last seen two weeks ago, was found Saturday afternoon on the city’s Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said a man's body was found in the 2900 block of Cofer Road.

A family friend said Ortiz's shirt had been found in that area.

Salvador Ortiz Missing

Forensics teams and investigators were on the scene to recover the body.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where family members positively identified Ortiz.

The 31-year-old was last seen the night of Jan. 19, wearing socks, but no shoes, pacing inside the Azteca Restaurant on Richmond Highway with his arms folded.

Those nine seconds of surveillance video are the last time Ortiz was seen on camera in the area.

surveillance.jpeg
Surveillance video of Ortiz

"The day he left was really cold. He had no jacket and no shoes, that's why we are looking for him," Ortiz's brother, Fernando said last week.

Family and friends walked a large radius Wednesday on the Southside posting flyers and searching for Ortiz.

Police used drones and other resources to see if they could come up with leads.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Salvador Ortiz Missing

Local News

Police, family searching for missing Richmond father last seen walking barefoot

Jon Burkett
9:22 PM, Jan 24, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone