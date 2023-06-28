Virginia's annual sales tax holiday weekend is not happening this year

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's annual summer tax holiday will not be happening this year.

Every year since 2006, during the first weekend in August, you could shop for school supplies, clothing, hurricane preparedness products and some energy saving appliances without paying state sales tax.

But state lawmakers decided not to extend the program for another year, so it officially expires this Saturday, July 1.

No extension or renewal was made during the 2023 General Assembly session.