CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A two-in-one restaurant with an emphasis on plant-based fare has sprouted near Brandermill. Saladworks and Frutta Bowls opened last week in the same storefront at 14446 Hull Street Road in western Chesterfield.

The two restaurant concepts share an 1,800-square-foot space in Duckridge Landing, a relatively new commercial development on Swift Creek Reservoir. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.