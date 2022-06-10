Why Saks Fifth Avenue blocked access to 2nd floor in Richmond
Jack Jacobs
Access was blocked to the upper level of the Saks Fifth Avenue store on Thursday.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 09:16:51-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- An anchor tenant at Stony Point Fashion Park has decided to shrink its sales floor. Saks Fifth Avenue recently consolidated the sales area of its store at the South Richmond mall to the space’s first level, leaving the second floor off limits to shoppers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
