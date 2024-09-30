Operation underway to remove old lab content from Saint Paul’s College science buildings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. -- An operation is underway at the former Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Virginia to remove leftover lab items from the defunct school's science building, Brunswick County and Lawrenceville officials wrote in a joint statement about the situation.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), area fire departments, and law enforcement are helping Xinhua Education Investment Corporation with the operation. Xinhua Education Investment Corporation owns the former Saint Paul’s College, a historically Black college that shuttered in 2013 due to declining enrollment, lost accreditation, and financial troubles.

Steve Helber/AP In this Thursday, June 13, 2013 photo, a historical marker stands in front of a sign for the school in Lawrenceville, Va.

"On September 24, 2024, Lawrenceville Town Police received notification of concerns on campus and immediately notified the local Fire Chief who mobilized additional local, state, and federal agencies to work together to confirm the contents in question," the statement read. "Local, state, and federal officials and the property owner worked together to secure the building and safely identify the contents of the science building. Stakeholders continue to formulate a plan of action for the safe removal of the lab contents in collaboration with the property owner."

Officials urged people to avoid the area as clean-up and removal remained ongoing.

"The property is private and trespassing is prohibited," the statement read. "Under no circumstance should the public be in or around the campus buildings. The buildings are in various stages of disrepair and are not safe. Please avoid the area to allow work to be completed in a safe and timely manner."

