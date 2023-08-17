Saint Gertrude prepares to open new $40M school in Goochland

RICHMOND, Va. — After moving out of the city in 2020, Saint Gertrude High School students finally have a school of their own. The all-girls high school is preparing to welcome students later this month to its own $40 million schoolhouse after several years of sharing a building with the boys-only Benedictine College Preparatory on the same campus, at 12829 River Road in Goochland County. The three-story, 49,000-square-foot Saint Gertrude school overlooks the James River near state Route 288’s World War II Veterans Memorial Bridge and features 18 classrooms, a large communal space called the Great Hall and a dedicated dining hall, among other facilities.

