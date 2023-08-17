Watch Now
Saint Gertrude prepares to open new $40M school in Goochland

(Photos courtesy of Tom Holdsworth/Saint Gertrude High School)
An aerial view of Saint Gertrude High School in 2023. The recently constructed school will open to students for the coming school year.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — After moving out of the city in 2020, Saint Gertrude High School students finally have a school of their own. The all-girls high school is preparing to welcome students later this month to its own $40 million schoolhouse after several years of sharing a building with the boys-only Benedictine College Preparatory on the same campus, at 12829 River Road in Goochland County. The three-story, 49,000-square-foot Saint Gertrude school overlooks the James River near state Route 288’s World War II Veterans Memorial Bridge and features 18 classrooms, a large communal space called the Great Hall and a dedicated dining hall, among other facilities.

