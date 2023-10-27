You've seen the famed Cactus House in Glen Allen. Now you can own a piece of the Virginia landmark.

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- It is a slice of the Southwest located right in the West End of Henrico County. With covered wagons and cowboys dotting the yard the place known affectionately as the "Cactus House" is a head-turning home unlike any other in Central Virginia. And now you can own a piece of the landmark.

The owners of the home are putting most of their collection of keepsakes and Western memorabilia up for sale. The home, officially called Saguaro Hill, was built in the late 1970s along Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen.

For more than 40 years the house has attracted a lot of attention and has become internationally known.

Owner Chloe Pemberton told Greg McQuade the time has come to let go of pieces of their prized collection so others can treasure them and allow the legend of the Cactus House to go on.

“Oh, I like it. I hope they will enjoy it," the soon-to-be 89-year-old Pemberton said. "I hope we’ll be able to dispose of everything because that is our purpose right now but I do hope they’ll enjoy everything they get.”

Jimmy Grindstaff with Grindstaff Auctions said you won't find another house like it.

Grindstaff said most of the items inside from glassware and artwork to Western-style furniture are for sale.

The bronze statues of cowboys, cacti and even an aging covered wagon in the yard are also for sale.

"This place is very distinct," Grindstaff said. "This is something you’d see out west. It looks like they bought a piece of the West right here to Richmond. Everyone knows where it is. People use it as a point of reference for direction and when you talk about it the first thing they do is smile and say, 'I know that place.'”

The auction is underway and ends on November 9.

An open house will take place on November 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you’d like to own a slice of the Cactus House, click here for information about the sale.

Greg McQuade is working on a story about the history of the Cactus House and the couple behind the head-turning home. That story will air soon on CBS 6.

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.