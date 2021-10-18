Crime Insider: Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Petersburg Sunday that left a man critically injured, according to Crime Insider sources.

Video shows a heavy police presence in the 200 block of Sage Lane Sunday afternoon.

That is where Crime Insider sources said a man was shot and suffered threatening-injuries.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to police for information and will update this story when we hear back.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.