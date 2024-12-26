Expert urges safe driving during busy holiday travel season: 'Something we need to take seriously'

RICHMOND, Va. — As Christmas week wraps up and the New Year approaches, more people are hitting the roads. This time of year can be one of the most dangerous for drivers, with celebrations bringing more people out on the road.

CBS 6 spoke with David Reich from the National Road Safety Foundation about the importance of safe driving. He warns that one wrong decision can turn a festive celebration into a tragic event, especially for teen drivers who are on holiday break.

"Be smart, be courteous. Take it easy and speak up if you feel you're in a dangerous situation," Reich said. "Young drivers. I know you, you care for your parents and your family, and think about them when you're driving."

Amy Fowler, who lost her 15-year-old son Wyatt in a car crash, echoed Reich's message on social media.

"Teens, you may not understand this until one day when you have children of your own," Fowler wrote. "But as a parent, you are our whole world. We love you more than we love ourselves. We don’t always get things right, we are also learning how to be a parent while you are learning how to be a kid. Losing you is our worst nightmare. There is absolutely nothing worse than losing a child. Please drive carefully. Don’t speed. Don’t drink and drive. Reach out to me if you ever need a ride. I don’t care what time it is. I will make sure you get home safely."

Reich emphasizes that slowing down, wearing a seat belt, avoiding distractions and never driving impaired can help prevent accidents.

"We lose about 41,000 people on our roads and highways every year nationwide," Reich said. "The vast majority of these fatal crashes are totally preventable and it's something we need to take seriously."



Reich wants drivers to remember that one poor choice can have a lasting impact.

"All the decisions that you make when you get into a car or you get behind the wheel that can affect not just you, but others, family and even strangers on the road," he said.

Reich encourages parents to talk with their kids about safe driving. Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok