Chesterfield siblings finalists in safe driving jingle contest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Public voting is now open for the "2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday" jingle contest, and a pair of Chesterfield siblings are finalists.

The contest is put on by the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) in partnership with Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm.

It challenges students ages 11 to 19 years old to create a little jingle to encourage people to buckle up and drive safe this holiday season.

Myles and Nicholas Crosby from Elizabeth Davis Middle School wrote a little jingle to keep you focused on the road. You can listen to it and place your vote here.

The top three jingles with the most votes in both divisions will receive a cash prize.

For the high school division, first place will receive $500, second place will receive $200 and third will receive $100. For middle school, first place will receive $200, second place will receive $100 and third place will receive $50. All prizes are made possible by a grant from State Farm.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!