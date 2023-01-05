Police ID woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the passenger killed in a wreck that left a driver critically injured in Chesterfield County on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Beach Road at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

A Kia sedan was headed west on Riverway Road when it ran a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck headed east on Beach Road, according to officers.

The driver and passenger in the sedan were taken to area hospitals.

The vehicle's driver was in critical condition while the passenger, 38-year-old Sabrinna A. Pannell, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation found Pannell, of the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane in Richmond, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No information was released about the person in the Chevy Silverado.

Officials said the probe into the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.