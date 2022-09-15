2 injured after 60+ shots fired in Henrico neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured after nearly 70 shots were fired in Highland Springs Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 110 block of S. Ivy Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 3:30 p.m., according to Henrico Police.

When police arrived, they found a man outside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Jon Burkett

Sources told Burkett that another person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds believed to be connected to Ivy Avenue.

The preliminary investigation determined shots were fired on S. Ivy Avenue between E. Beal and E. Read streets, police said.

"My sources telling me it looks like there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people," Burkett said.

Children had just gotten off their school bus right before the shooting happened, Burkett said.

Jon Burkett

Officers said the gunfire damaged property in the area.

"This is currently an active and ongoing investigation," police said.

Officers urged anyone who lives along the block or was in the area at the time of the shooting to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Persons with information may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com – both methods are anonymous, police said.

Watch for Jon Burkett's exclusive Crime Insider report tonight on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.