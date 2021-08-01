Virginia nurse to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America crown

ROANOKE, Va. -- A nurse from Roanoke will compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition next week.

Ryann Kress, who is currently Ms. Wheelchair Virginia, will vie for the crown along with 29 other women from across the country.

The forum celebrates "advocacy, achievement, communication and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities," according to the program's website.

This year's event, like many of Kress’ appearances since the start of the pandemic, is virtual. But she said she has learned how to embrace that challenge.

“I had maybe 200 followers on my platforms and everything and now I'm up to 15,000," Kress gushed.

While those numbers are exciting, Kress, who works as a nurse, said she cares much more about helping people better understand those in the healthcare field with disabilities.

And she hopes a new crown and a new sash can continue to push her message forward.