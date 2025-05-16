RICHMOND, Va. -- Ryan Odom is looking to unload his Richmond residence en route to his new coaching gig in Charlottesville. The UVA-bound former head coach for the VCU Rams men’s basketball team put his Windsor Farms home up for sale Wednesday with a $2 million asking price. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Former VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom's Richmond home hits the market
Posted
