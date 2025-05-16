Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom's Richmond home hits the market

3902-Sulgrave-Road-1.jpg
Richmond BizSense
The Cape Cod-style house at 3902 Sulgrave Road hit the market Wednesday with a $2 million asking price.
3902-Sulgrave-Road-1.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ryan Odom is looking to unload his Richmond residence en route to his new coaching gig in Charlottesville. The UVA-bound former head coach for the VCU Rams men’s basketball team put his Windsor Farms home up for sale Wednesday with a $2 million asking price. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone