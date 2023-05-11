Police ID man killed in Richmond hit-and-run wreck

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man walking on Richmond's Southside who was killed in a hit-and-run wreck early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Orcutt Lane for the report of a person down around 3:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Ryan Howell injured in the road after being hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators ssaid Howell was hit by a vehicle headed west on Orcutt Lane.

"That vehicle did not stop at the scene," police said. "The Crash Team is investigating several leads in this case and the investigation continues."

Officials asked neighbors with have doorbell camera videos that could show the striking vehicle to contact police.

Additionally, anyone who may have seen anything unusual on or around Orcutt Lane is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anon

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.