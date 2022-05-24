Henrico County Band Director arrested; accused of crimes at another Virginia high school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ryan Addair, the Band Director for Glen Allen High School in Henrico County, was arrested this week on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor at another school.

The alleged crime took place in March 2020 while Addair was the Band Director for Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

"An anonymous tip was called into the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office alleging an inappropriate relationship with a minor by Mr. Addair," Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Major Troy Skebo wrote in an email. "Detectives quickly interviewed the known victim who was a student of Mr. Addair and were able to find evidence associating Mr. Addair to the alleged crimes."

Addair, 41, was placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest, a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

He was arraigned on May 23 in Spotsylvania and later given bond.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation to see if there are any more individuals that may have had inappropriate contact with Mr. Addair," Skebo continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.