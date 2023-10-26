What to expect at RVA Thriller in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA Thriller will provide thrills and chills in Richmond this weekend as people from across the area don their scariest Halloween get-ups to have a little fun and help some area students.

The Hippodrome Theatre in Jackson Ward will serve as the spooky backdrop for this year’s RVA Thriller.

Two local community service organizations are teaming up to deliver the Halloween fun.

RVA Thriller kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, and will feature a live band and DJ Marc J.

