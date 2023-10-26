Watch Now
What to expect at RVA Thriller in Richmond

RVA Thriller kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, and will feature a live band and DJ Marc J.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 26, 2023
2023-10-26 08:18:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA Thriller will provide thrills and chills in Richmond this weekend as people from across the area don their scariest Halloween get-ups to have a little fun and help some area students.

The Hippodrome Theatre in Jackson Ward will serve as the spooky backdrop for this year’s RVA Thriller.

Two local community service organizations are teaming up to deliver the Halloween fun.

Click here for additional information and tickets.

