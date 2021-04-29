RVA Sports Awards to honor Richmond-area athletes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hollywood has the Oscars, musicians have the Grammys, and soon Richmond-area athletes and coaches will have the RVA Sports Awards.

The inaugural event honoring those who impact the community through sports is scheduled for February 5, 2022.

“Richmond is a region of champions,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Director of Sports Relations, said. “We’re looking forward to honoring the very best sports achievements, stories, and moments while raising important funds to assist sports programs in the region.”

Categories include:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

South State Bank Male Athlete of the Year

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Team of the Year

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Dominion Energy Community Champion Award

Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership

Nominations will be accepted starting in September.

“Sports help enrich our region, improves quality of life, and builds bridges,” Dan Schmitt, Richmond Region Tourism Foundation Board Chair, said. “We’re excited to honor the dynamic people that make our community a better place through their passion and excellence. Next year and beyond, the RVA Sports Awards will be an important opportunity for fellowship and to help honor the important role that sports plays in making our region a better place.”

Organizers said proceeds from the event will help fund college scholarships at Virginia State University and Virginia Commonwealth University and the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative.

The initiative gives grant money to organizations that develop new events and expand existing events that attract visitors to the region.

Click here for additional information.

