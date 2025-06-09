RVA RIMBY Festival: Beyond Boundaries celebrates 10 years of Richmond outdoor adventures

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-based nonprofit invited community members to celebrate a decade of outdoor adventures at a special festival on Sunday.

Beyond Boundaries hosted the free RVA RIMBY Festival at Hardywood Brewery, bringing together local outdoor enthusiasts.

The acronym RIMBY stands for Right In My Backyard, with the event showcasing unique outdoor activities available in Richmond.

Attendees spent the afternoon playing games, listening to local bands, and enjoying food and beverages at the celebration.

"The energy is high. It's very good," Tatiana Acuna said. "Everyone's just very chill, just talking to each other. It's just so friendly."

Mack Birchfield said the event was "super awesome."

"Everyone's just laughing and having a good time," he said. "I definitely recommend coming out, hanging out."

Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit provide equal access to outdoor adventures and environmental education for anyone interested in participating.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.