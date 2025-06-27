RVA Latino Festival brings authentic Latin American culture to Richmond: 'Share the richness'

RICHMOND, Va. — The 18th annual RVA Latino Festival is bringing one of Richmond's liveliest block parties back to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, celebrating culture, community and pride alongside the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

With over a century of history, Sacred Heart Catholic Church stands as the only Catholic parish in Manchester and has become a cornerstone for the predominantly Hispanic community.

WTVR Father Shay Auerbach

"Latino church is about 90 to 95% Hispanic/Latino, and we do have a very diverse English-speaking community, which is really committed to being part of this parish," Father Shay Auerbach, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, explained. "Some of them have been here for since the parish, with their families have been here since the parish was founded."

The two-day festival showcases the rich cultures that make up the Church, featuring Latino vendors, food, soccer, games, and music from across Latin America.

"The music will be from Mexico, Central America, Caribbean, South America and so we're really just very proud to be able to showcase many Latino cultures here present in the Richmond area," Auerbach said.

Provided to WTVR RVA Latino Festival

In the midst of current societal concerns, the festival offers a time to celebrate in an alcohol-free and peaceful family atmosphere.

"We've told people, if they don't feel comfortable being here, we understand that and to pray for us," Auerbach said. "But where we felt it was really important, the community itself felt it was really important; this is their big thing every year."

What sets the RVA Latino Festival apart from others is its people and homegrown spirit.

"They're proud of who they are, and they want to share the richness of their cultures with the wider community," Auerbach said. "It's very homespun, and the food is all made with love, and I think that makes a real difference."

The RVA Latino Festival continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. It is free to attend with parking available at 12th & Perry and McDonough streets in Manchester.

