RVA Illuminates lights up downtown Richmond: 'It's definitely worth it'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond's skyline was illuminated for the season during the annual RVA Illuminates holiday celebration Friday night.

The switch to light up the city was flipped at 6 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza.

Despite the frigid temps, the night was joyful and featured live musical performances, food trucks and more.

Ciarra Yates and John Peterman said they were happy they attended.

"I'm super excited to be here. I really wasn't going to come because it's cold. But then I was like, 'No, I'm going to come. It's exciting,'" Yates said. "I love Christmas lights. I love Christmas. It's one of my favorite holidays, so it was just a great time to come out."

Peterman said attending was "definitely worth it" and joked the only thing missing was a bit of mistletoe.

VIDEO VAULT FROM 2021: Missing the illumination? Check out RVA Illuminates tribute

Missing the illumination? Check out RVA Illuminates tribute: 'Light it up!'

Richmonders and business owners joined in on the fun by lighting up their storefronts and homes for the season.

"Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of joy and excitement to the start of the holiday season," city officials posted. "Let’s light up the night together!

This free event is organized by Richmond's Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.