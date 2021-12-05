Missing the illumination? Check out RVA Illuminates tribute: 'Light it up!'

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A River City tradition returned for 2021 when the city's downtown and skyline were lit up for the holiday season.

RVA Illuminates took place at Kanawha Plaza and the switch to light up the city was flipped at 6 p.m.

"Be sure to join in the festive fun by lighting up your own storefronts and homes too," organizers said.

This free event is organized by Richmond's Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.