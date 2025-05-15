25-year-old twins Destiny and Dashia share secrets behind RVA Hot Wheelz success

RICHMOND, Va. — At just 25 years old, twin sisters Destiny and Dashia Oliver have turned their passion for luxury vehicles into a thriving business.

Growing up in Henrico County, the Oliver twins have been each other's built-in best friends since birth.

While nearly identical in appearance, their contrasting personalities have helped them push each other beyond their comfort zones.

"Destiny, she's very outgoing and very ambitious," Dashia said.

"Dashia is like a critical thinker," Destiny said. "Even in those moments where I'm kind of shy and nervous, it's like she makes me go to the front too."

It was the combination of their unique characteristics that made them perfect business partners in an industry uncommon for women their age.

"I was always interested in luxury cars," Dashia said.

The twins launched RVA Hot Wheelz in 2022, a rental company specializing in three-wheeled, colorful, open-cockpit vehicles known as Slingshots.

"We did a lot of research. We seen that there were no slingshot rental companies out here. And we were like, Why not us?" Dashia said.

I took a test drive to experience what makes these vehicles special.

"You can visit the beach, you can visit DC, you can go anywhere within our units," Dashia said. "I look for, for each customer to take when they leave this company is just take a sense of relief, like being able to let loose, let back, and really enjoy the ride," said Destiny.

Along their business journey, the twins have learned important life lessons.

"The number one thing was tuning out the outside noise and focusing on what we were building. We seen the vision," Destiny said. "RVA Hot Wheels is proof that Black women can do anything. RVA Hot Wheels is resilience. RVA Hot Wheels is community. We are RVA Hot Wheels," they said.

Both women are determined to make RVA Hot Wheelz an empire of exotic engines while encouraging others to choose roads less traveled and be fearless as they forge their own paths.

"Believe in your head that you can do anything, no matter what it may look like, no matter who may support you. You literally can do anything. If you put your mind to it," Dashia said.



