How the RVA Fashion Week finale will help support single parents

RICHMOND, Va. — RVA Fashion Week has joined forces with nonprofit Forward Foundation to help single, working parents in the region.

Eleven million families in the U.S. are led by single parents, and the pandemic has caused a financial crisis for many of them. Forward Foundation said in less than three years, their enrollment quadrupled.

"The need is huge and obviously that need has grown because of what we have been dealt with the last couple of years with the pandemic," said Forward Foundation Executive Director and CEO Andrea Starr

With 34% of their household income going to childcare, Starr explained that doesn't leave a lot of money leftover to cover other necessities.

"Forward Foundation is filling that gap, finding those families and working and supporting those families that are not eligible through the state because they make too much money on paper," said Starr.

The foundation helps with childcare subsidies, community support, education and resources.

During RVA Fashion Week's big finale on Sunday at the Altria Theater, a portion of the proceeds will go to Forward Foundation. The nonprofit will also hold a raffle drawing that night.

CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth will be co-emceeing the event.

You can get in contact with the Forward Foundation on their website or by calling (804) 840-8687.

