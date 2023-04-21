How you can celebrate Earth Day in the River City

RICHMOND, Va. — Earth Day is Saturday. The annual observation is dedicated to showing your support for our environment, and the River City is no exception.

You can learn more about our planet at Bryan Park in Richmond during the RVA Earth Day Festival.

There will be local vendors from RVA Big Market and Studio Two Three. Participants can enjoy live music, food, and family-friendly demonstrations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The nonprofit Keep Virginia Cozy will be onsite where you can join in on a trash clean-up project.

“You can come out and just learn more about our community as a whole. We've got folks from the Department of Wildlife Resources there to talk about the nature aspect. We've got all these different volunteer organizations that need help that make up our community,” said Keep Virginia Cozy founder Brian Bell.

Studio Two Three is the nonprofit beneficiary this weekend. They are offering live Earth Day printings.

You’re asked to bring your own light-colored t-shirt or tote bag to get your design