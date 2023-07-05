Do you have 30 minutes? If so, you can save someone's life

RICHMOND, Va. -- A half hour out of your day could mean a longer life for people like Preston Page.

"I was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at six months," Page said.

Sickle Cell Anemia is a lifetime disease that causes the body to go through painful crises.

This often leads patients to need several blood transfusions over the course of their lifetime.

"Everyone with sickle cell has a crisis and when those happen. They’re painful, they are unpleasant, they are very challenging, physically and mentally, and a part of the healing regiment or medical treatment more times than not is a blood transfusion," he said.

Page said he’s had more than 24 blood transfusions in his lifetime and he, like thousands of others across the state, relies on blood donations to stay alive.

"I’ve lived 31 years of life when doctors said I wouldn't live past seven or eight," Page said.

Unfortunately, it's during the summer months when blood supplies are at their lowest.

"The summer months are really trying times in terms of blood collection," Jonathan McNamara, with the Red Cross, said. "Area hospitals which unfortunately see an increase in the need for blood during the summer months due to an increase in trauma situations."

He said this is just one of the reasons they're hoping for a huge turnout at the upcoming blood drives.

"Your blood donation could support anyone of those people and I can't think of another way you can give an hour of your time to save a life, that’s what these RVA Care Drives are about," McNamara said.

The Red Cross has opportunities for you to volunteer and save a life with three upcoming blood drives in July.

"If you’re healthy, you're feeling good you’re probably a good candidate to donate blood," he said.

Both McNamara and Page said they could not emphasize enough just how much less than an hour of your day can save the life of someone in your community.

"It's been a blessing to me and I hope people take the time out to be a donor because they could definitely be a blessing to others," Page said.

The first blood drive is Thursday, July 6, from Noon until 6 p.m.

The other two are on July 11 at two different locations.

