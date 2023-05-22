Watch Now
Why Richmond suspended the RVA Bike Share program

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 17:19:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond confirmed Monday it has "temporarily suspended" the city's RVA Bike Share Program.

"Due to a last-minute, two-day notice and shutdown by Bewegen Technologies, the city was forced to suspend the current bicycle rental system until a new software system is in place," a spokesperson for the City of Richmond wrote in an email. "Bicycles will not be available to rent while the City secures a new contractor. In the meantime, the City encourages bike share users to utilize the three e-scooter vendors - Bird, Lime, and Spin."

The city spokesperson said once a new bike share system is up and running, the city will offer free rides for 30 days.

"The City is diligently working to resolve the situation," the statement continued. "We appreciate our residents and visitors patience as we go through this transitional phase."

RVA Bike Share launched in 2017promising an “affordable, healthy and safe option to commute.”

