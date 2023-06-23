Man arrested after barricading himself in an RV

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an RV Friday morning.

State Police said the incident began as a pursuit with the sheriff's office in King William County.

Troopers assisted the sheriff's office, then took the lead of the chase when it got to Henrico County around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a 1992 Winnebago, stopped when it ran out of gas on Glenside Drive at Bethlehem Road.

The man then barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

State Police said he was finally taken into custody just before 8 a.m. after hours of trying to negotiate with him to get out of the RV.

He was transported to Henrico Doctors Hospital for a medical evaluation and charges are pending.

