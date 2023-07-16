Watch Now
Man, woman found dead in Ruther Glen murder suicide, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 11:47 PM, Jul 15, 2023
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Two adults were found dead in a home in the Belmont neighborhood in Ruther Glen Saturday morning, according to Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett deputies are working a murder-suicide investigation.

Those sources said it appears a woman killed her husband, then took her children to their grandparents’ home. The woman then returned to her home on Whirlaway Lane where sources said investigators believe she died by suicide.

Moser said additional details about the case will be made once notifications are made.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
