Log truck driver charged after hitting stopped freight train

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said the 22-year-old driver of a log truck has been charged after hitting a stopped freight train in Charles City County Tuesday evening.

Troopers were called to the crash at a railroad crossing on Route 106 just after 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 1995 International tractor trailer hauling logs was headed north on Route 106 when it went into the southbound lanes, passed several vehicles, and struck a stopped freight train," Davenport said. "Two rail cars were partially derailed. Railroad crossing equipment was activated and functioning."

No one on the train was hurt, Davenport said.

The driver of the truck, Russell P. Claytor Jr., of Green Bay, Virginia, "declined transport for treatment of injuries," according to Davenport.

Claytor was charged with failure to maintain control and failure to obtain a registration.

The investigation is ongoing, Davenport said.

