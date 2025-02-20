Hanover family avoids icy drive, finds snowy fun close to home after hundreds of crashes on Virginia roads

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A spot in Hanover County has become a popular sledding location for the Mier family after recent snowfalls created challenging conditions.

The area off Rural Point Road, known for its sledding potential, became a perfect winter playground for the Mier family, who trekked through the snow and slush from their nearby home. However, driving on the roads proved hazardous.

"In the neighborhoods and these roads, it’s like pretty icy," Gerardo Mier said. "I saw this police officer maybe just checking the roads, and one of those, he just got stuck a little bit, because it was a pretty icy, it was like a 4-by-4 truck, but conditions don’t care. So we need to be very careful."

Late Wednesday, slippery conditions led to multiple accidents, prompting Hanover police to close the area overnight.

The county reported at least 18 crashes as of midmorning Thursday.

Neighboring areas faced similar woes.

Henrico reported 27 crashes, Richmond police reported 93, and Chesterfield police reported 180.

State police responded to 557 incidents across Virginia since the storm began.

Despite snowplows and the afternoon sun working to clear the slush, the Mier family expressed contentment to stay put and enjoy their sledding spot.

"It was a good call to stay home, because I didn’t want to get into any trouble on the way," Mier said.



